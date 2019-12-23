e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Education / RBI Recruitment 2020: 926 vacancies of Assistants on offer, direct link to apply here

RBI Recruitment 2020: 926 vacancies of Assistants on offer, direct link to apply here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of Assistant of Assistants. Read on to know more...

Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBI Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Reserve Bank of India has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistants in various offices of the bank on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rbi.gov.in on or before January 16, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of Assistant of Assistants. The online preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. The online main examination is scheduled to be held in March 2020. However, the dates are tentative in nature and can be changed.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. For the candidates under the reserved category, the application fee is Rs 50. The application fee can be paid online.

Age limit:

Candidate should be between 20 to 28 years of age. Candidates must have been born not earlier than December 2, 1991, and not later than December 1, 1999, (both days including) are only eligible to apply.

Educational qualification:

•At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

•A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defense service.

•Candidates applying for the post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online for the RBI Recruitment.

