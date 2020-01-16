e-paper
RBI Recruitment 2020: Application process for 926 Assistant posts closing today

RBI Recruitment 2020: Application process for 926 Assistant posts closing today

RBI Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of Assistant. Today is the last date to apply. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:04 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBI Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
RBI Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

RBI Recruitment 2020: Today is the last date to apply for RBI Assistant recruitment. Those who have not applied yet should do it before end of the day. Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree can apply for the posts.

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rbi.gov.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of Assistant . The online preliminary recruitment exam will be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. The online main examination will be held in March 2020. However, the dates are tentative in nature and can be changed.

Application fee:

Unreserved, OBC and EWS category --- Rs 450.

Age limit:

Candidate should be between 20 to 28 years of age. Candidates must have been born not earlier than December 2, 1991, and not later than December 1, 1999, (both days including) are only eligible to apply.

Educational qualification:

•At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

•A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defense service.

•Candidates applying for the post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online for the RBI Recruitment.

