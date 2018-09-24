RBSE 10th supplementary result declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE Class 10 or secondary supplementary examination result 2018. Students can check their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check RBSE 10th supplementary result 2018.

The board had recently declared the Class 12 or senior secondary supplementary examination result. The supplementary or compartment exams are held for those students who flunk in a subject or more in the annual exams.

RBSE declared the result of Class 10 annual examination in June. This year, 79.86% students passed in the annual or regular examination. The pass percentage of girls was 79.95% and that of boys was 79.79%.

With pass percentage of 83.31%, students of private schools faired well as compared to government schools where 77.02% students passed the examination. This year, 10,82,972 students appeared for the Class 10 exam from March 7 to April 4.

Students can also check scores on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th result: Here’s how to check on the official website

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board

2) Click on the link for Class 10th supplementary result

3) Enter your roll number and submit on the login page that opens

5) Check your result, download it and take a print out.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:23 IST