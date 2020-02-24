e-paper
RBSE 12th admit card 2020 released, here's how to download Rajasthan board exam hall ticket

RBSE 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download Rajasthan board exam hall ticket

RBSE Admit Card 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday published RBSE Admit card 2020 for students who are preparing for class 12 board examinations.

education Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday published RBSE Admit card 2020 for students who are preparing for class 12 board examinations.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday published RBSE Admit card 2020 for students who are preparing for class 12 board examinations. (HT file)
         

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education on Monday published RBSE admit card 2020 for students who are preparing for class 12 board examinations.

The admit cards can be downloaded from Rajasthan Board’s official website http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. The examination will start from March 6 and will go on till April 3.

Affiliated schools can also download their RBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2020 via direct link http://www.bserexam.com/MainExam/mainpage.php

Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official RBSE website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for download admit card tab and click on it

Step 3: Enter School Login ID and password

Step 4: Admit cards will be appear on the screen

Step 5: School officials can download the admit cards and distribute it to students

Schools are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in the admit card and raise queries with the board officials in case of any error.

For the year 2020, around 11 lakh students have registered for the RBSE class 12 examination. As many as 5,674 centres have been set up across the state for the examination.

