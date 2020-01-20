e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Education / Recalling Chandrayaan 2 launch, PM Modi tells students 'every failure a step towards success'

Recalling Chandrayaan 2 launch, PM Modi tells students ‘every failure a step towards success’

“Motivation and demotivation are very common in life. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chadrayaan 2,” PM Modi told students during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ event.

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 12:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
PM Modi
PM Modi(Screengrab)
         

Setting the example of the Chandrayaan 2 launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the students of the nation not to be disheartened by the setbacks in life as every failure is a step towards success.

“Motivation and demotivation are very common in life. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chadrayaan 2,” PM Modi told students during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ event.

“Some people had told me not to attend the launch event saying ‘there is no surety, what if it fails’. I told them that is the reason I must be there,” he said.

“A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question by a student on how to lift the mood while preparing for boards.

PM Modi told students to learn from the Indian Cricket team on how to triumph despite setbacks.

“Do you remember the India-Australia test series in 2001? Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did. They turned the match around,” Modi added.

The third edition of Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ is being held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.

The first edition of the Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

