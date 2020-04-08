e-paper
Home / Education / Release of schedule for UPSC Combined medical services exam 2020 deferred

Release of schedule for UPSC Combined medical services exam 2020 deferred

A statement regarding the deferment of the release of CMS exam 2020 schedule has been uploaded on the UPSC’s official website.

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the release of schedule for the Combined Medical service (CMS) examination 2020. The examination schedule was to be notified on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A statement regarding the deferment of the release of CMS exam 2020 schedule has been uploaded on the UPSC’s official website. The statement says that the release of UPSC Combined Medical service examination 2020 schedule has been deferred until further notice.

Recently in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission has postponed all interviews of direct recruitment, till April 15, 2020.

The CMS Examination is conducted by the UPSC for the recruitment of Medical Officers in various organisations functioning under the Government of India.

