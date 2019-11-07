e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Row over English medium in all government schools in Andhra Pradesh

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh has announced converting all government, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) and Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools into English medium schools.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Amaravati
Row over English medium in all government schools in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational image)
Row over English medium in all government schools in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction in all government schools has triggered a controversy with a section of academicians and teachers opposing the move.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh has announced converting all government, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) and Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools into English medium schools.

According to an order issued by the School Education Department, English will be the medium of instruction from first to eighth standard from the academic year 2020-21. For class IX and X, English will be the medium of instruction from 2021-22.

However, Telugu or Urdu will be a compulsory subject in all the schools.

The government’s decision has evoked criticism from a section of academicians and teachers.

Katti Narasimha Reddy, a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, found fault with the move, saying that it went against the recommendation of the Kasturi Rangan Committee that teaching should be in mother tongue, at least in primary classes.

The legislator from teachers’ constituency said that converting all government schools into English medium schools was also deviation from the proposed national education policy.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has came under criticism for introducing English as the medium of instruction without doing the necessary ground work.

Teachers of government-run Telugu and Urdu medium schools opposed the move, saying they lacked the necessary skills to teach in English.

“As the new academic year starts in June, we have just eight months in hand which is not sufficient to prepare ourselves for the new task,” said a teacher in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, the United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) condemned the government order and demanded that Telugu medium schools should continue.

UTF state President Sheikh Saabji said that scrapping Telugu as the medium of instruction in all government schools is not a proper decision.

“How can the government remove Telugu as the medium of instruction in a Telugu speaking state and replace it with English,” asked UTF General Secretary Babu Reddy.

The teachers’ body feared that introduction of English as the medium of instruction will hit the education of students, especially those coming from the weaker sections of the society, and increase the dropout rate.

tags
top news
At key Sena meet, Uddhav Thackeray signals CM post demand isn’t negotiable
At key Sena meet, Uddhav Thackeray signals CM post demand isn’t negotiable
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
Cyclone Maha threatens to washout IND-BAN 2nd T20I
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
WorldView | India should ease restrictions in Kashmir: Finland foreign minister
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News