RPF Constable Tradesmen Ancillary Result 2019 for Group E declared

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:12 IST

Railway protection force (RPF) has declared its constable tradesman ancillary final result 2019 on its official website. RPT has also released the final cutoff marks on its official site.

Candidates can check their result and final cutoff on cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for medical examination. RPF will summon the qualified candidates for the same.

Candidates will get the information on medical examination on their registered mobile number and email ID.

How to check RPF Ancillary constable result 2019:

Visit the official website at cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Click on the links that reads- final merit list, final cutoff

A PDF file will open with the list of candidates who have qualified.

Check your roll number.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:11 IST