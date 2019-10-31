e-paper
RPF Constable Tradesmen Ancillary Result 2019 for Group E declared

Railway protection force (RPF) has declared its constable tradesman ancillary final result 2019 on its official website. RPT has also released the final cutoff marks on its official site.

Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates can check their result and final cutoff on cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Click here for RPF Constable Ancillary Final merit list 2019

Click here for RPF Constable Ancillary Final Cut off list 2019 here

Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for medical examination. RPF will summon the qualified candidates for the same.

Candidates will get the information on medical examination on their registered mobile number and email ID.

Check cutoff here

Hindustantimes

How to check RPF Ancillary constable result 2019:

Visit the official website at cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Click on the links that reads- final merit list, final cutoff

A PDF file will open with the list of candidates who have qualified.

Check your roll number.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 09:11 IST

