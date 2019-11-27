e-paper
RPSC answer keys for Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Screening Test 2019 released

Nov 27, 2019
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key of Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Screening Test - 2019 on its official website. The exam was held on November 7 and November 8, 2019.

The commission has also released a press note for filing objections to the answer keys.

Candidates can raise their objections online to the answer keys from December 3 to midnight of December 5 by paying the required fee (Rs 100 per question) through the commission’s website. Objections should be raised on the basis of the master question paper available on the RPSC website. Candidates should submit proof in support of their objection by submitting documents from authentic books. Objections raised after the deadline will not be considered.

How to check answer key for Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Screening Test 2019:

1) Go to the official website of RPSC 2) Under the Candidate information section, there are link for answer keys 3) Click on the relevant link to go to the pdf page containing the answer key for that paper 4) Take a print-out

Here is the direct link to check answer key for Assistant Fisheries Development Officer Screening Test 2019

 

Note: Visit RPSC’s official website for latest news and updates.

