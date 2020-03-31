RPSC Veterinary Officer and Librarian Grade-II examination 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

education

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:25 IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the Veterinary Officer and Librarian Grade-II examinations due to the Covid-19 outbreak. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on its official website.

As per the notification, the fresh dates for the examination has not been announced.

Earlier, the Veterinary Officer and Librarian Grade-II examinations were scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates regarding the examination.