RRB Group D 2018 result postponed, not to be declared tomorrow, latest updates here

RRB Group D results 2018: Railway Recruitment Board will not declare the results of group D written exam 2108 tomorrow, on February 13, 2019. Earlier, the result declaration was expected to be declared this Wednesday.

Candidates waiting eagerly for the RRB Group D exam will have to wait for few more days. The exam was conducted in CBT (computer based test) mode. The candidates who qualify for the written test will have to appear in the physical efficiency test.

According to Indian Express report, RRB official Angraj Mohan said, “Taking into consideration the number of candidates, the board is taking time and precautions to release error-free results. The results of RRB Group D examinations will be released by Sunday, February 17, 2019.”

RRB Group D: Next level exam

Among the CBT qualified candidates, which will be three times the number of vacancies, will be called for the RRB Group D PET.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weightfor a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

However, several media reports say that the result will be out on February 13.

RRB Group D: Final answer Key

RRB had on January 11 released the question paper of the CBT for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it. Raising objections window was closed on January 19. The panel will consider the objections raised by candidates if any of them is found correct and release a final answer key before the results in February.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 12:59 IST