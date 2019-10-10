e-paper
RRB JE 2019 CBT 2 final revised answer key released

RRB JE 2019 CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the final answer key of second stage computer based test (CBT) to recruit junior engineers (JE) (CEN 03/2018).

education Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:06 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Railway Recruitment Board has released the final answer key of second stage computer based test (CBT) to recruit junior engineers (JE) (CEN 03/2018).

Candidates who had appeared in the exam were allowed to view their question paper, responses and keys and raise the objections if any between September 26 and to September 29.

The final answer keys have been prepared after analysing the objections raised by the candidates, changing keys for some questions and ignoring ambiguous questions or questions with multiple answers and no keys (as per the extant rule).

Candidates can see the modified keys for their question paper and also know the final decision on the objections raised by them logging on the link provided on the RRB websites from October 10 to October 12.

The decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final and no more requests will be entertained in this regard.

How to check RRB JE CBT 2 final revised answer key:

1) Visit the official website of RRB

2) Click on the link to view modified key and decisions taken on the objections raised on the Questions/Keys of 2nd Stage CBT.

3) Key in your registration number, date of birth and captcha and log in.

4) The modified key and decisions taken on the objections raised on the Questions/Keys of 2nd Stage CBT will be displayed on screen

5) Download on your computer and take a printout.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:04 IST

