Declared: RRB JE result 2019 announced, what next

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:03 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the schedule of the second stage Computer based Test (CBT) of Junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam (CEN 03/2018) along with the declaration of the result of the first stage exam.

The RRB JE 2nd stage CBT is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 1, 2019 and candidates who have cleared the first stage CBT are eligible to appear in it.

Here is the direct link to go to the page to see scorecard of 1st stage RRB JE exam CBT

According to the notification released by RRB, candidates will be able to view of the exam city and date of exam from August 17. They can also download free train travel authority ( for SC/ST Candidates) from this date.

The admit card for the RRB JE second stage CBT can be downloaded four days prior to exam (as mentioned in exam city and date intimation).

The Mock link for Second Stage CBT will be activated on August 17.

Candidates can login on the above mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session and downloading Free Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and admit card.

The second stage CBT will have 150 Objective type and multiple choice questions and candidates will be given 2 hours to answer them.

The Questions will divided into five sections: General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities. One-third of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted for every incorrect answer (negative marking).

Earlier on Tuesday, RRB declared the results of first stage computer based test (CBT) of Junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam (CEN 03/2018).

Candidates can check their scorecard on the official websites of their respective RRBs.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 16:42 IST