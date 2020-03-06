RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Latest update given by official

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:54 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has floated the tender for selection of exam conducting agency (ECA) for the RRB NTPC recruitment exam and the board is expected to finalise the agency by the last week of April or May 2020.

A Railway official informed Hindustan Times on Friday that the tender to select ECA was floated on March 2, 2020 on the advice of the Central Vigilance commission (CVC).

“On the advice of CVC, selection of Exam Conducting Agency(ECA) is to be undertaken through Open Tendering based on QCBS( Quality cum cost based) method. Tender has been floated on 02-03-20 and finalisation of Agency will by done last week of April or early May 2020,” the official informed HT. The official further said that the NTPC recruitment process is expected to be completed by March 2021.

The railway recruitment board (RRB) had released the official notification for non-technical popular categories (NTPC) on February 28, 2019 for which the online registration process was done between March 1 to 31, 2019. The final submission of application was done by the end of April 2019.

For last one year, over one crore registered candidates have been waiting for the examination to be conducted but there has been no update. According to the official data 1,26,30,88 candidates had registered for the exam. The recruitment exam (CBT 1st stage) was scheduled to be held between July and September 2019.

RRB NTPC is a three stage exam plus medical exam and document verification.There are a total of 35,208 posts under the RRB NTPC category.

The posts include Commercial Apprentice,Station Master, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Goods Guard, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant,, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper.