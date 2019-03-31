RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 application for 35K posts closes today. Check simple steps, direct links to register online

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: If you have not applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 yet, apply today because the online registration window will close today, March 31.

There are a total of 35277 posts under NTPC category. NTPC means Non Technical Popular Categories. The vacancies are for Under Graduate and Graduate Posts.

Before you head towards applying for the post, let’s look at the background and details of the recruitment.

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited the application for recruitment process under CEN 01/2019 on its official websites. There are a total of 103769 vacancies for RRB level-1 post that will be filled through this recruitment process.

The notification for RRB Group D Level-1 post was uploaded on February 23 that has the details of vacancies and posts. Candidates should check the official notification before registering for the posts.

Check official notification here.

RRC CEN 01/ 2019 : DETAILS OF VACANCY

RRB NTPC RECRUITMENT 2019: VACANCY BREAK-UP

CheckRRB-wise vacancies for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019 here.

Click here to apply online for RRB Level 1 posts.

RRB Level-1 post recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of your respective RRB

Under the latest update section find CEN 01/2019 RRB NTPC, application link on the homepage

Click on ‘New Registration’

You will have to select the RRB

Fill in your qualification - under graduate of graduate

Your category- UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS etc

If you are PwD select YES OR NO and submit

You will get a list of RRB-wise vacancies.

At the bottom (left side) you will get an option to APPLY

Check the boxes that read, I have gone through CEN 01.2019 and understood all instructions

I declare that I fulfil the eligibility criteria.

Click submit

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload a scanned picture of yours and your signature.

Candidate Photograph: JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB regarding specification of photograph).

Candidate Signature: JPEG image of size 10 to 40KB

•SC/ST Certificate (Only for candidates seeking Free Travel Pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

• Scribe Photo (wherever applicable): JPEG image of size 20 to 50KB.

CLICK HERE TO RESIZE IMAGE

Click on Submit

Pay online the application fee

Save and print the e- challan of your payment.

After you submit the form download a preview of your form and take its print out for further references.

The CEN 01/ 2019 recruitment notice of 1.3 lakh vacancies was released on February 23. There are 1 lakh vacancies for RRB level-1 posts while the rest 30,000 posts are of paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

Application process for RRB NTPC began on March 1

Application process for RRB paramedical staff began on March 4 and

Application process for RRB ministerial and isolated categories began on March 8.

For RRB Level 1 posts, the application is scheduled to begin on March 12, today.

RRB Recruitment 2019- Application fee: The application fee for general candidates is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category it is Rs 250.

Download notification PDF here:

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 12:32 IST