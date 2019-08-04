RRB Paramedical answer key 2019: Railway board to release answer key, question paper, responses on August 5 at 10 am

education

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 08:23 IST

Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notice announcing the release date of answer keys, question paper and responses for RRB Paramedical exam. The answer keys will be out on the websites of RRBs at 10 am on August 5.

The RRB Paramedical exam was conducted from July 19 to 21, 2019.

Candidates will be able to check their question paper, responses and the answer keys by logging in their RRB portal using their registration or roll number and other login credentials.

Candidates can also raise objections against any incorrect answer key and submit their representations before 11:50 pm of August 8.

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is `.50/- + applicable Bank service Charges per objection.

How to raise objections:

Log in to the objection link

In Question Paper view, you will be viewing your question paper, your chosen option and the correct answer (key) for the question.

The correct answer (key) for each question is highlighted in Green. Your Chosen Option is highlighted in Blue and ‘Chosen option’ is mentioned against it.

You have to enter your question number against which objection has to be raised in the ‘Question No.’ field.

You have to select relevant Category of Objection from the drop-down box. Your Objections must be registered in English only.

Objections can be raised only against questions and their alternatives. Once Objections submitted cannot be edited later.

You have to enter objection against a question in the ‘Objection’ field.

Click on the ‘Add Objection’ button to raise additional objections.

Once all objections are entered, you will select ‘Save & Proceed to Payment’. For each objection raised and submitted candidate needs to pay `.50/- + bank charges.

If your objection is found to be correct, then the amount paid will be refunded to the account from which payment made after deducting the bank charges.

Once objections are entered and payment is made, no new objections can be added further

View official notice here

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 08:17 IST