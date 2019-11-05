e-paper
RRC Railway Recruitment 2019: Registration begins for scouts and guides,10th, 12th pass may apply

Registration for the recruitment of level 1 and level 2 posts through Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Central Railways (CR)

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on or before November 19, 2019, until 5 pm. (Screengrab)
Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online on or before November 19, 2019, until 5 pm. (Screengrab)
         

Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railways has invited online applications for the recruitment of two posts in level 2 and 10 posts (i.e. 02 posts each for Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur Division) in level 1 against Scouts and Guides Quota. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at, rrccr.com on or before November 19, 2019, until 5 pm.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for the candidates belonging to the general category. However, it is 250 for applicants under SC, ST, ex-servicemen, Persons with a physical disability, women, minorities, and economically backward class category.

The payment of the application fee can be made by using a debit card/credit card / Internet Banking, etc.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should be either 12th pass with 50% marks (not required for SC / ST / ex-Serviceman), or 10th pass with course completed act apprenticeship, or 10th with ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT for the level 2 posts. Whereas for level 1 post, one should be either 10th pass or ITI or National Apprenticeship Certificate or 10th pass plus NAC or 10th pass with ITI.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Level 1 posts and Level 2 posts.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the available links to apply for Level 1 and Level 2 posts separately under, ‘Online Recruitment against open advertisement Scouts and Guides Quota for the year 2019-20,’ section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new user, click on the registration link

5.Provide all the necessary information and once your registration id is created, go back to the login page

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The application form will appear on the display screen

8.Fill in all the requisite information and upload all supporting documents

9.Make payment

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future use.

