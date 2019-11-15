RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019 declared for October 20 exam, here’s how to check at vmou.ac.in

education

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:40 IST

Vardaman Mahavir Open University, Kota has declared the result of Rajasthan State Certificate course in Information Technology (RSCIT) exam 2019 on its official website.

Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) exam was held on October 20. Candidates who had appeared for the RSCIT exam can check their result on the official website of VMOU at vmou.ac.in.

How to check RSCIT October Exam Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Vardaman Mahavir Open University at vmou.ac.in

Click on RS-CIT result on the top of the page in the right hand side

Click on view result written in front of 20 Oct 2019

Select the district on the login page that opens

Select how you want to check the result

Key in the required details and click on view result

Your result will appear on the screen

Save it on your computer and take a printout of the same

Here is the direct link to go to the login page for checking RSCIT October Exam Result 2019.

Vardaman Mahavir Open University, Kota had earlier released the answer key of the examination and asked candidates to raise objections against it until October 25.