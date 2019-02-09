RSMSSB Rajasthan exam postponed for supervisor recruitment, check details here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has postponed the examination of Agricultural supervisor direct recruitment 2018 that was to be held on Sunday, February 10in Jaipur and Kota.

The notice issued by RMSSB says that the exam has been postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

The Supervisor (Angandwadi worker) recruitment exam that was scheduled on February 10 in Ajmer has also been postponed.

However, the reason could possibly be the Gujjar community protest going on in Rajasthan demanding five per cent reservation in state jobs and educational institutions. As part of the reservation movement, the protesters occupied the tracks near Malarna Dungaar station in Maksudanpura village of Sawai Madhopur district.

Following the protests, as many as four trains were diverted and 14 cancelled between Sawai Madhopur to Bayana section-Nimoda to Malarna block section in Kota Division of Western Central Railway.

A total of 25 trains were either partially cancelled or their routes were diverted. Agra Fort train has been cancelled, Mathura-Sawai Madhupur passenger train, Shatabdi Express and Ratlam Mathura Memu have been partially cancelled.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 15:37 IST