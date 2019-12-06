e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

RSMSSB Recruitment 2019: 4207 Patwari vacancies on offer, graduates can apply

RSMSSB Recruitment 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board has released a short notice of the recruitment of 4207 vacancies on Patwari posts in Rajasthan. Check full details here.

education Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT FILE)
         

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online application process for 4207 Patwari posts. Candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online application process will commence on January 20 to February 19, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

According to the official notification, graduates in any stream from a recognised university,

or degree in engineering,

or computer operator and programming assistant (COPA) certificate holder,

or degree or diploma holder in engineering , or Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT).

And working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Application fee:

General / OBC / Other State – Rs.450/-

Rajasthan State – Rs.350/-

SC / ST in Rajasthan State – Rs.250/

The detailed advertisement will soon be released on www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly.

Click here for short notice of the recruitment

tags
top news
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
Congress leader hints at Rahul Gandhi’s return as party president
Congress leader hints at Rahul Gandhi’s return as party president
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News