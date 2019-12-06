RSMSSB Recruitment 2019: 4207 Patwari vacancies on offer, graduates can apply

education

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:52 IST

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online application process for 4207 Patwari posts. Candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The online application process will commence on January 20 to February 19, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

According to the official notification, graduates in any stream from a recognised university,

or degree in engineering,

or computer operator and programming assistant (COPA) certificate holder,

or degree or diploma holder in engineering , or Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT).

And working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Application fee:

General / OBC / Other State – Rs.450/-

Rajasthan State – Rs.350/-

SC / ST in Rajasthan State – Rs.250/

The detailed advertisement will soon be released on www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the website regularly.

Click here for short notice of the recruitment