RTU 1st semester results 2018 for Btech, BArch, BHMST, MArch declared

RTU result 2018: Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) in Rajasthan’s Kota has announced the results of examinations it held for several bachelors and masters courses.

Students can check the results for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) first semester (back, main and reback/mercy back) exam 2018, BTech second semester (back) exam 2018, Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) first semester (back and main) exam, BHMCT first and third semester (back), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMST) third semester (main), Master of Architecture (MArch) first semester (back and main) and Master of Technology (MTech) first semester (back and main) exams.

The RTU results 2018 have been declared at esuvidha.info.

Steps to check RTU results 2018:

Visit RTU’s official website at rtu.ac.in/RTU/

Click on the results link under the exam navigation bar

Select the course and enter the required details

Click on show results

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout and save it on your computer.

Or click here to go directly to the result page. http://www.esuvidha.info/