e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 296 vacancies of technicians and other posts

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has invited online applications to fill 296 posts of Operator cum Technician, Attendant, Pharmacist, Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver, Jr Staff Nurse and others. Application begins today.

education Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:47 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SAIL Recruitment 2019: Application process begins
SAIL Recruitment 2019: Application process begins(HT File)
         

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has invited online applications to fill 296 posts of Operator cum Technician, Attendant, Pharmacist, Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver, Jr Staff Nurse and others.

The online application process begins today, October 26 and the last date to apply is November 15, 2019.

Details of Vacancies:

Operator cum Technician (Trainee) - 123 posts

Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) - 21 posts

Pharmacist (Trainee) - 07 posts

Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) (only for male) - 08 posts

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (only for male) - 36 posts

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) - 53 posts

Mining Foreman - 14 posts

Mining Mate - 30 posts

Surveyor - 04 posts

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category applying for Operator cum Technician (Trainee), Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee), Pharmacist (Trainee), Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee), Mining Foreman and Surveyor will have to pay Rs 250, whereas others will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee. It must be noted that no application fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwD/ESM or departmental candidates.

PAY SCALE:

Hindustantimes

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an online test followed by skill test/ physical ability test (PAT) and driving test, as per the post. The Weightage for online test is 100%, whereas skill test/ physical ability test (PAT) and driving test will be of qualifying in nature.

Check official notification here.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 12:47 IST

tags
top news
Manohar Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader, meet with guv next
Manohar Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader, meet with guv next
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
In Haryana, just 6,877 extra votes could have helped BJP get majority on its own
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Tech firm wants to ‘borrow’ people’s face, willing to pay over Rs 90 lakh
Tech firm wants to ‘borrow’ people’s face, willing to pay over Rs 90 lakh
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
BJP-JJP ready to form government in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP ready to form government in Haryana: Amit Shah
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News