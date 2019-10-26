SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 296 vacancies of technicians and other posts

education

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Bhilai has invited online applications to fill 296 posts of Operator cum Technician, Attendant, Pharmacist, Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver, Jr Staff Nurse and others.

The online application process begins today, October 26 and the last date to apply is November 15, 2019.

Details of Vacancies:

Operator cum Technician (Trainee) - 123 posts

Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) - 21 posts

Pharmacist (Trainee) - 07 posts

Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) (only for male) - 08 posts

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (only for male) - 36 posts

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) - 53 posts

Mining Foreman - 14 posts

Mining Mate - 30 posts

Surveyor - 04 posts

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category applying for Operator cum Technician (Trainee), Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee), Pharmacist (Trainee), Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee), Mining Foreman and Surveyor will have to pay Rs 250, whereas others will have to pay Rs 150 as application fee. It must be noted that no application fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwD/ESM or departmental candidates.

PAY SCALE:

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an online test followed by skill test/ physical ability test (PAT) and driving test, as per the post. The Weightage for online test is 100%, whereas skill test/ physical ability test (PAT) and driving test will be of qualifying in nature.

