SAIL Bokaro Recruitment 2019: Apply for 463 operator cum technician posts at sailcareers.com
SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant is hiring 463 operator- cum- technician posts. Candidates can apply online at sailcareers.com before October 11, 2019. Check eligibility, age limit, selection process and other details here.education Updated: Sep 23, 2019 09:56 IST
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for 463 vacancies of operator- cum- technician posts.The application process is going on and the last date to apply is October 11. Candidates can apply online at sailcareers.com.
Details of vacancy:
Operator-cum-Technician Trainee ---302 Posts
Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler)-----8 Posts
Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (AITT)----153 Posts
Eligibility:
Operator-cum-Technician Trainee: Candidate should have passed matriculation and have three years full-time Diploma in Engineering from a Govt. recognized institute in Electrical, Mechanical, Metallurgy, Chemical, Ceramics & Instrumentation discipline.
Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler):Candidate should have passed matriculation and have three years full-time Diploma in Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute with 1st Class Certificate of Boiler Competency.
Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (AITT):Candidate should have passed matriculation and have passed All India Trade Test conducted by NCVT, Govt. of India after completing the stipulated period of training as Trade Apprentices in an Integrated Steel Plant.
Age Limit
Operator- cum- Technician (Trainee) ---28 Years
Operator- cum- Technician (Boiler)---- 30 Years
Attendant- cum- Technician (Trainee) (AITT) ----- 28 Years
Physical standards:
Height ---- for male 155 cms ------- for female --143 cms
Weight ----- for male 45 Kgs -------- for female -- 35 Kgs
Candidates will have to clear a written test, Those who clear the written test will be under training of one or two years. Full details of exam pattern, training and probation can be checked in the official notification of SAIL Recruitment 2019.
