Sainik school entrance exam (AISSEE) 2020 Admit Card to be released today at sainikschooladmission.in

As per the announcement released on the official website, admit card for the AISSEE 2020 will be released for all candidates except for the girl candidates of Sainik Schools in Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:59 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sainik school entrance exam (AISSEE) 2020.
Sainik school entrance exam (AISSEE) 2020. (HT file)
         

Sainik School Society will release the admit card for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2020 on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to visit the official website at sainikschooladmission.in for latest updates on the status of admit card.

“Admit cards for AISSEE-20 will be live on candidate’s login at the website from 02 December 2019 onwards,” reads the notice.

Sainik School Society recently on November 26, 2019, re-opened the registration process only for girl students who seek admission to Sainik Schools at Bijapur (Karnataka), Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh), and Kodagu (Karnataka). The application process for girl students will end on December 6, 2019.

Here’s the direct link for the girl applicants to apply for the admission.

The admit cards for girl students will be available for download from December 11, 2019.

