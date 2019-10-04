e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Sanskrit varsity relieves 20 college principals after Patna HC order

According to a notification issued by KSDSU registrar, the step was necessitated in following Patna HC order passed on September 24.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:16 IST
Bishnu K Jha
Bishnu K Jha
Hindustan Times, Darbhanga
Patna High Court.
Patna High Court.(HT file)
         

After Patna High Court order, Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU) on Thursday issued relieving orders for a set of 20 principals of constituent colleges with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by KSDSU registrar, the step was necessitated in following Patna HC order passed on September 24. The notification said that these principals were being relieved of their duties with immediate effect. The notification added that two college principals, who had already attained superannuation, were also covered under the notification.

“As per the direction of high court, proper procedure will be followed in prescribed time frame,” the notification added.

A bench of Patna high court had quashed the appointments of as many as 22 college principals of KSDSU on the grounds of irregularities in selection process.

These appointments were made in the tenure of the then vice chancellor Dr (Late) Nand Kishore Sharma on May 18, 2009.

The much awaited judgment in connection with writ petition was delivered by Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 16:16 IST

