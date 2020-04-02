SBI Clerk main exam 2020 postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

education

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 12:13 IST

State Bank of India has postponed the SBI clerk main examination 2020 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 19.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, SBI said, “In view of the situation prevailing on account of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the online main exam has been postponed. The fresh date for declaration of preliminary exam result and conduct of main exam will be announced later, on Bank’s website.”

The bank has advised the candidates to visit the official website of SBI regularly to check the latest update about the examination.

The online registration for the exam began on January 3 and ended on January 26.

The main exam will have sections on general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam will have 190 questions carrying 200 marks and candidates will have 2 hours and 40 minutes to answer them. Students will get separate timing for different sections.