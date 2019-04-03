SBI PO 2019: Recruitment notification for 2000 vacancies out, here’s link to apply online

The State Bank Of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 2000 Probationary Officers (PO) in the state-run bank. Out of the total vacancies announced, 300 are for SC, 150 for ST, 540 for OBC , 200 for EWS and 810 for general category candidates.

The notification can be viewed in the careers section of SBI’s official website.

Interested candidates would need to go through a selection process which includes a preliminary and main examination followed by group exercises and interview.

The online registration process began on April 2 and will continue until April 22, 2019. Here is the link to apply online.

A candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 31, 2019. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before August 31, 2019. Chartered Accountants can also apply.

He should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2019 i.e candidates must have been born not earlier than April 2, 1989 and not later than April 1, 1998 (both days inclusive). There is relaxation of age for some category of students (like SC, ST, OBC, PWD etc), which can be checked from the recruitment notification.

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held on June 8, 9,15 and 16, 2019. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in first week of July. The online main exam will be held on July 20, 2019 and its result will be declared in third week of August. The group exercises and interview will be held in September 2019, and the results will be declared in second week of October.

You can also check the recruitment notification by clicking here.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and updates.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 18:18 IST