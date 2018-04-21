SBI PO recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 2000 vacancies, check details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to fill 2,000 probationary officers vacancies across its various branches. Interested candidates can read the notification on the official website of the bank to check their eligibility.

The online registration of application begins from Saturday, April 21, and the last date for applying is May 13, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can only apply online.

The examination will be held in three phases – preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview. The candidates who are shortlisted after preliminary examination will have to appear for main examination. The candidates shortlisted after the main examination will be called for group exercises and interview.

Candidates are advised to regularly follow the SBI website (bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers) for details and updates. Candidates are advised to take a printout of their online application form after submitting the application.