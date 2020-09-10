e-paper
Home / Education / SC to hear on Sept 14 plea to provide provisional admissions to compartment students in varsities

SC to hear on Sept 14 plea to provide provisional admissions to compartment students in varsities

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that usually compartment exams are held before college admissions take place.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Supreme Court.
Supreme Court.(HT file )
         

The Supreme Court posted for hearing on September 14 a petition challenging the decision of the CBSE to conduct compartment exams for students of classes X and XII in September and urging for provisional admissions in universities.

A three-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday directed the petitioner to serve the copies of the petition to the Union of India to consider their prayer for provisional admissions in universities from such students.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that usually compartment exams are held before college admissions take place.

He said it’s understandable that the CBSE could not hold examinations in the beginning due to the COVID-19 situation. “Then there was a hybrid variety of exams and then results were declared and because of that, a lot of people were facing compartment exams,” Tankha added.

The most important thing is that if students don’t get admission in colleges after the compartment exams are done, then their entire year gets wasted, Tankha contended, while urging the court to create some room for such students to get admission.

Tankha sought that a direction be passed to give students provisional admissions in universities.

Earlier on a similar plea, the CBSE had told the court that CBSE is likely to conduct compartment examination for students of classes X and XII in September end and that the number of examination centres have been increased to 1,278.

