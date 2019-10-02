education

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), owner and administrator of the NMAT by GMAC™ exam, in collaboration with nine leading B-schools of India announced exclusive scholarships for NMAT by GMAC test takers for admissions to their flagship MBA programs.

Each school has a different criterion for giving scholarship and the waiver basis the candidate’s NMAT by GMAC score. The prominent schools providing scholarships are:

Alliance School of Business, Bangalore

Athena School of Management, Mumbai

Bennett University, Greater Noida

BSE Institute Ltd, Mumbai

ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

ISBR Business School, Bangalore

Jindal Global Business School, Delhi/NCR

SDA Bocconi Asia Center, Mumbai

Thapar School of Management, Punjab

Mr. Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said, “At GMAC we are committed to helping students in their journey of pursuing management education while also assisting the schools in getting the right talent for their programmes. The scholarships will play a big role in enabling candidates to fulfil their dream of getting a management degree/diploma. Moreover, the schools will also benefit by getting deserving candidates in their classroom by offering these exclusive scholarships to candidates who apply through the NMAT by GMAC test.”

David Bardolet, Dean, SDA Bocconi Asia Center said, “The NMAT by GMAC exam allows us to create an enhanced learning experience as we can get students who are ambitious, gender diverse and have varied educational background. The scholarships will help the students in gaining one of the best learning experiences at the SDA Bocconi Asia Center.”

Alessandro Giuliani, MD, added, “NMAT by GMAC has helped us in discovering students with a strong inclination towards international education and interest in cross-cultural immersion which is deeply ingrained in our International Master in Business Program”

Commenting on the scholarship offering, Prof. Aditya Singh, Director, Athena School of Management, said “We are very proud and happy to offer scholarships to students who apply through the NMAT by GMAC exam. The exam helps us accept students who are diverse in nature. Due to the exam’s flexibility, we get a much larger pool of professionals and freshers who apply to us. The practical nature of NMAT by GMAC examination allows us to leverage the students who are different in their thought process and can excel at the experiential and global nature of our program.”

Aspirants can visit http://www.nmat.org.in/scholarship/ for additional details about the scholarships and check the application criterion for each school.

The NMAT by GMAC registrations close on Oct 3 and late registrations close on Oct 14. This is a great opportunity for students to avail these scholarships being offered by leading Indian B Schools exclusively to NMAT by GMAC test takers.

Candidates can schedule the NMAT by GMAC exam basis convenience and ease in the 75-day testing window from October 04 to December 14, 2019.

