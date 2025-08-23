School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top international, national and other news of August 23

School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 23): Find out below the important national, international and sports news headlines for August 23, 2025- Education News

International

5 killed in New York bus crash; Indians, Chinese tourists among 54 passengers on board

Hegseth fires head of Defence Intelligence for report on Iran strikes which upset Trump

1700 National Guard troops to be deployed across 19 states

National

Donald Trump names Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India

PM Modi to inaugurate Fourth edition of SEMICON on Sept 2

New Income Tax law ratified, to take effect in 2026

Education

Uniforms not mandatory in schools on festivals, says Kerala Education Department

CBSE to collaborate with NCB to create awareness against drug abuse in affiliated schools

WBJEE Results 2025: CM Mamata congratulates candidates, cites ‘legal complications’ for delay in result

Sports

BCCI parts ways with crucial support staff member before Asia Cup, one more person from pre-Gautam Gambhir era axed

‘Hard to believe value of human life is zero’: BCCI shredded for going ahead with Pakistan match in Asia Cup

Team India in danger of losing jersey sponsor before Asia Cup due to Dream11 ban; BCCI secretary reacts