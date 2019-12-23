e-paper
Home / Education / Schools in Firozabad, Bareilly closed from December 23-24 due to cold wave

Schools in Firozabad, Bareilly closed from December 23-24 due to cold wave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on the said dates.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2019 09:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bareilly/Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh)
All schools in Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to cold wave conditions.
All schools in Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to cold wave conditions.(HT file)
         

All schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to prevailing cold wave conditions in the region.

“All schools in Bareilly and Firozabad will remain closed on December 23 and 24 due to cold wave conditions,” read an official notification.

Meanwhile, the Aligarh district administration announced that schools in the city will remain closed on December 23.



“Dense to very dense in some pockets very likely over West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh,” the weather agency said.

