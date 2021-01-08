e-paper
Home / Education / Schools reopen in Odisha for students of classes 10, 12

Schools reopen in Odisha for students of classes 10, 12

After a gap of about nine months, schools across Odisha on Friday reopened their classrooms to students who would shortly be appearing for their board examination.

education Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:05 IST
PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Bhubaneswar
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.(HT file)
         

After a gap of about nine months, schools across Odisha on Friday reopened their classrooms to students who would shortly be appearing for their board examination, amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, a senior official said.

Seats were arranged in a way to ensure all social distancing norms are followed, as faculty members, with an eye on meeting the 100-day teaching target, imparted lessons to students of classes 10 and 12.

All those who enter school premises will have to wear face masks and use sanitiser, the official said.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.

Syllabus has been reduced by 30%, and no further deduction would be allowed, he said.

According to the official, the government has asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to make arrangements to conduct regular health check-up in schools.

