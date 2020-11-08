e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools to reopen in Maharashtra for class 9th to 12th from November 23

Schools to reopen in Maharashtra for class 9th to 12th from November 23

Gaikwad made the announcement at a video conference held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

education Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Mumbai
Classes 9 to 12 should reopen after Diwali with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Classes 9 to 12 should reopen after Diwali with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.(PTI file )
         

Classes 9 to 12 of schools in Maharashtra will reopen from November 23, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Saturday.

Gaikwad made the announcement at a video conference held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Classes 9 to 12 should reopen after Diwali with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place, he said.

A second wave of COVID-19 pandemic was possible looking at the situation elsewhere in the world, so the administration must be cautious, the chief minister warned.

“We need to be extra cautious after Diwali. Quarantine centers in schools cannot be shut. The local administration can take decision regarding alternative places for classrooms.

Sanitization of schools, coronavirus tests for teachers and other precautions are a must,” the CM said.

Students who are sick or those who have a sick family member at home must not be sent to schools, Thackeray added.

Gaikwad said all teachers will undergo RT-PCR coronavirus tests between November 17 and 22. “Schools will reopen on November 23, and students will undergo thermal checking at entry,” she said.

Only one student will be seated per bench, the minister said.

Further, classes will be held on alternate days and science, maths and English will be taught while other subjects will be taught online, Gaikwad said.

tags
top news
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
Constructive talks with China, next meeting soon, says India
India records 45,674 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9% fall from yesterday
India records 45,674 fresh Covid-19 cases, 9% fall from yesterday
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
‘Pride of our village’: Tiruvarur celebrates victory of Kamala Harris
‘Pride of our village’: Tiruvarur celebrates victory of Kamala Harris
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
Told Kamala yesterday she’s going to win, says proud uncle
Told Kamala yesterday she’s going to win, says proud uncle
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In