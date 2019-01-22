Self-defence training for kids part of education at govt-run primary and upper primary schools in UP

Learning self-defence techniques is now part of education at government-run primary and upper primary schools in UP. And these classes have helped rural students up their self-confidence and self-esteem.

“It is time for the girls and boys of Class 1 to 8 to roll up their sleeves. They should gear up for self-defence techniques from a tender age, when one can learn things much faster,” said teachers.

Primary School in Tilauli, Sardar Nagar in Gorakhpur has been imparting self-defence training to students regularly. “Students from Class 1 to 5 are given formal training in taekwondo. We have appointed a trainer, Beena Paswan, for this,” said Alpa Nigam, head teacher of the school.

“Girls of this village are now proving to be rescuers for others as well, at the time of unseen/unexpected problem,” said Nigam.

Khushboo and Anjali, both students of Class 5, said it is a welcome initiative by the school and the training has made them more confident. Shubham of Class 4 loves to be a part of it and can break a brick into pieces with a kick! And Ankita of Class 3 finds the training helpful in solving her problem of obesity.

To drive home the point that girls must be trained to face difficult situations, a primary and upper primary school in Ghazipur district has formed an ‘Army Brigade’ where students, dressed in camouflage uniforms, move in their village to educate women on the importance of self defence.

“There is no point sitting at home fearing for safety and security of girls. Time has changed for women to show the world what they are capable of,” said Piyush Chandra Srivastava, assistant teacher of Primary School at Saray Kasim, block Saidpur at Ghazipur district.

The ‘Army Brigade’ is a group of 5 to 7 girl students from Class 5 to 8 who are experts in self-defence. The members motivate all the girls of school for self defence and train them to stay alert mentally and physically – ready for any adverse situation, said Vivek Kumar Singh, principal of UPS in the same building.

Interestingly, these initiatives were taken by the school and their teachers. Senior basic education department officials appreciated the efforts and the department will encourage other schools to follow suit.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 16:45 IST