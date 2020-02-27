e-paper
Home / Education / Shah Rukh Khan awards PhD scholarship on his name to Kerala researcher

Shah Rukh Khan awards PhD scholarship on his name to Kerala researcher

In December last year, when the actor visited the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the La Trobe University announced the ‘Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship’.

education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Indian bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and Australia Chancellor of La Trobe University, Australian John Brumby (R) pose for pictures during the La Trobe University PhD scholarship to PhD research student Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi (C)at the Indian Cinema Attraction Fund and 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Celebration, in Mumbai on February 26, 2020.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday said it’s with constant education that a country, a family can move forward as there is never an end to learning.

In December last year, when the actor visited the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the La Trobe University announced the ‘Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship’.

At the event to announce the recipient of the scholarship here on Wednesday, Shah Rukh said it was his honour to lend his name or be attached to the scholarship.

“I am a big believer in education. I truly believe that the way forward for any country, any family, city, state is by educating itself more and more. There is never an end to education. I’ve come to realise the more I know, I figure out, the less I understand. It’s very important to keep educating ourselves for the rest of our lives.

“I’ve always believed education in India and elsewhere in the world, is the most important step forward for any nation,” he said.

The scholarship was dedicated to Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a female researcher from Thrissur, Kerala.

Gopika, who chosen from over 800 women, is working on farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies.

Shah Rukh, 54, said what also will help taking the world move ahead is educating women.

“Related to the fact, is of course, education of women, empowering women, to look after themselves to look after their families...

“If you are able to empower them with education, the world goes even further forward,” the actor added.

