‘Share innovative ideas to develop novel solutions for Covid- 19 problems’

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:21 IST

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow in collaboration with National Botanical Gardens Research Institute (NBRI) and Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow is organizing ‘Online COVID-19 Challenge Ideathon’ from March 26 to April 2.

“The students of AKTU are encouraged to share ‘Innovative Ideas’ to develop innovative solutions to the problems posed by covid-19 pandemic in order to join the hands of Government of India and state government of Uttar Pradesh to help the society in this unprecedented the situation,” said AKTU vice-chancellor, Vinay Kumar Pathak in a press the conference addressed via webcast.

“This would be a weekly challenge, whereby, the new set of challenges shall be posted every week. Three best ideas would be awarded and acknowledged,” he said.

As COVID-19 has now become a public health emergency, therefore, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow (AKTU) under the chairmanship of vice chancellor, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak in collaboration with Prof SK Barik, director, NBRI and Prof Tapas Kundu, director, CDRI, Lucknow is organizing Online COVID-19 Challenge Ideathon.

The challenge is starting on March 26 and last date of the challenge is April 2, 2020, he said. The challenge is available at erp.aktu.ac.in

HIGHLIGHTS:

Ideas have been invited in these areas

For developing cheaper and effective new drugs and vaccines without any adverse side effects

For developing suitable technological interventions to discourage and mitigate false news as only accurate information can help to make informed decisions

For developing suitable solutions to discourage negative behaviour like hoarding and black marketing of essential items.

Developing suitable supply chain procedures to ensure smooth supply of essentials like food, medicine and utilities

Developing cheaper and effective diagnostic kits and mobile diagnostic kits

Supporting and protecting front-line healthcare staff and their families