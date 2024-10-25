Skill India's English language trainer certification program: Register at skillindiadigital.gov.in, details here

Having a strong grasp of the language can help professionals succeed in their workplace. When individuals are looking forward to making progress in their professional lives, English language skills can become very handy for climbing up the career ladder. On completion of the program, individuals will be awarded a Certificate of Completion. (Shutterstock)

Understanding the importance of the English language, the demand for English Language Trainers has also escalated. Skill India introduced the English Language Trainer Certification Program for individuals who aspire to be trainers to equip them with the much-needed skills.

Individuals who aim to hone their English language skills and upskill themselves can enroll in the program and improve their knowledge.

About the Program:

According to Skill India, the English Language Trainer Certification Program equips individuals who aspire to become trainers with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to effectively teach English as a Second Language (ESL) or English as a Foreign Language (EFL) in diverse contexts.

The program is designed in a way to provide a comprehensive understanding of the foundations of English language training, teaching methodology, lesson planning, assessment, feedback, materials development and delivery.

On completion of the program, individuals will be awarded a Certificate of Completion.

Eligibility Criteria:

Any individual with a minimum educational qualification of having completed Class 12 or ITI/Diploma holders can enroll in the English Language Trainer Certification Program provided by Skill India.

Topics:

Foundations of English Language Training

English Language Teaching Methodology

Lesson Planning, Assessment and Feedback

Materials Development and Delivery

