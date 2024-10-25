Menu Explore
Skill India's English language trainer certification program: Register at skillindiadigital.gov.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 25, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Individuals who aim to hone their English language skills and upskill themselves can enroll in the program and improve their knowledge.

Having a strong grasp of the language can help professionals succeed in their workplace. When individuals are looking forward to making progress in their professional lives, English language skills can become very handy for climbing up the career ladder.

On completion of the program, individuals will be awarded a Certificate of Completion. (Shutterstock)
Understanding the importance of the English language, the demand for English Language Trainers has also escalated. Skill India introduced the English Language Trainer Certification Program for individuals who aspire to be trainers to equip them with the much-needed skills.

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to be more confident

About the Program:

According to Skill India, the English Language Trainer Certification Program equips individuals who aspire to become trainers with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to effectively teach English as a Second Language (ESL) or English as a Foreign Language (EFL) in diverse contexts.

The program is designed in a way to provide a comprehensive understanding of the foundations of English language training, teaching methodology, lesson planning, assessment, feedback, materials development and delivery.

On completion of the program, individuals will be awarded a Certificate of Completion.

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to succeed in exams

Eligibility Criteria:

Any individual with a minimum educational qualification of having completed Class 12 or ITI/Diploma holders can enroll in the English Language Trainer Certification Program provided by Skill India.

Topics:

  • Foundations of English Language Training
  • English Language Teaching Methodology
  • Lesson Planning, Assessment and Feedback
  • Materials Development and Delivery

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your language skills to excel in exams

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
