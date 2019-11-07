e-paper
‘Skills on Wheels’ bus to provide digital education in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:06 IST
Asian News International
Amravati (Andhra Pradesh)
Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation launched ‘Skills on Wheels’ bus on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) launched ‘Skills on Wheels’ bus on Thursday from the corporation office here to provide digital education in rural areas of the state.

The bus will travel to six districts of the state which include Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Kurnool.

“In each district, at least 5 villages will be covered. Under this scheme, three groups of the society will be provided education - school children, unemployed youth and Self Help Group members,” said Madhusudan Reddy, Chairman, APSSDC.

He also said that community programs will be held in various parts of the state.

“In total, various groups will be provided digital literacy for 11 hours per day. Hewlett Packard (HP) is providing technical support for this project,” he added.

