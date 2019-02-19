South Indian Bank PO admit card: Download it for GD and PI

The South Indian Bank has released the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD and PI) admit card for the post of probation officer (PO) on its official website, southindianbank.com. Candidates can download South Indian Bank PO admit card on official website till February 27.

South Indian Bank GD and PI admit card: Here’s how to download

1) Visit the official website of South Indian Bank

2) Click on ‘Careers’

3) Click on the link for ‘Recruitment of Probation Officers through PGDBF programme’

4) Click on the link for ‘Download GD & PI Call Letter’

5) Log-in using with your details

6) Take a print out of admit card that will appear on the screen

Candidates can check the details about their GD and PI on the admit card. The online exam for South Indian Bank PO was conducted on December 29. The exam was conducted in online mode for 200 marks. Candidates were asked 160 questions from four sections - reasoning and computer aptitude, general/ economy/banking awareness, English language, and data analysis and interpretation. Each of the four sections carried 50 marks.

