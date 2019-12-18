SP Jain Global’s undergraduates from the Class of 2019 off to a flying start

Over 50% of the class secured jobs in Australia, with average starting salaries of AU$ 55,000. UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Rwanda, India, Germany, Argentina, Brazil and USA are amongst other employment locations

S P Jain School of Global Management (S P Jain Global) announced the ongoing successful employment for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) students. With over 50% of them having secured jobs in Australia, the Class of 2019 is off to a great start in the ‘land down under’.

Employment Report – A Snapshot

Over 50% students secured jobs in Australia with average starting salaries of AU$ 55,000 (Rs 27 lakh)

Other placements locations include UAE, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Rwanda, India, Germany, Argentina, Brazil and USA

Grant Thornton, Deloitte, Mediacom, Bank of Queensland, Schneider Electric, VFS Group, Stockland, Jones Lang LaSalle, Guzman and Gomez, OMD, Mindshare, Export Connect and Third Horizon Consulting are amongst the top recruiters of SP Jain’s latest class

Sales & Marketing followed by the Finance and Operations sectors were the biggest recruiters of S P Jain’s BBA students this year. Students also secured roles in General Management and Consulting

The Class of 2019 included students from over 24 countries including India, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Nepal, Finland, Italy, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Kenya, Poland, Thailand, Spain, Guatemala, China, Mexico, Zimbabwe and Mongolia.

Richard Coller, Director of Professional Readiness at S P Jain’s Sydney campus, attributes this success to the School’s unique multi-city model that has proven to transform its students from ordinary graduates to confident business leaders. “Our students have had the unique advantage of studying in not one, but a minimum of three global cities – Singapore, Dubai and Sydney. At each location, they have had opportunities to pursue projects, out-of-class activities and also, internships that have made them very relevant and attractive to leading companies in Australia and around the world,” he says.

“It comes as no surprise to us that a majority of students have chosen to start their careers in Australia. On completing the program, S P Jain students are entitled to a 2-year unrestricted Post Study Work Rights Visa and many of them, after discovering what a great place Australia is, take up this opportunity,” adds Coller.

S P Jain launched the BBA in 2010, becoming the world’s first business school to pioneer and offer a multi-city undergraduate program. “When we launched the BBA in 2010, we were considered to be somewhat of an outlier. We have since, graduated over 650 students who have gone on to do very well in their global careers and that’s why today, companies believe in our model,” says Nitish Jain, President of the School.

The BBA of S P Jain is a 4-year multi-city program that is accredited by Australia’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA).

Students travel to Singapore/Mumbai for Year 1 of the program, Dubai for Year 2 and Sydney for Years 3 and 4, graduating with an Australian degree and 2-year Post Study Work Rights in Australia.

Admissions are currently open to the January 2020 and September 2020 intakes of the program.