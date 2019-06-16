Space Education Centre and Innovation Hub inaugurated in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that leading economies in the world are those that are driven by innovations The chief minister on Friday inaugurated the Space Education Centre and Innovation Hub at the Shillong Science Centre.

Speaking at the event he said “Innovation drives the economy and ensures that services and products are delivered efficiently. The whole world the leading economies are those that are driven by innovations, innovations is an integral part of any economy of a country.

The Space Education Centre and Innovation Hub is an initiative of the Centre’s Department of Science and Technology and developed by the Union Culture Ministry’s National Council of Science Museums.

The innovation hub has various divisions like robotics, idea lab, design studio and chemistry and biology laboratory to help students quench their thirst for science and further innovate and experiment. Within the same building, is also a 50-seater digital planetarium.

The chief minister said that the cabinet has recently approved the Meghalaya Start up Policy 2018 aimed at providing a push and creates a platform and ecosystems for innovations to thrive.

He said that it is only through innovations that the entrepreneurs and industrial sectors grow which leads to growth of economies.

He urged the students to take full advantage of the Shillong Science Centre and forever remain curious, creative and innovative.

Earlier, National Council of Science Museums director A D Choudhury said that it is the mandate of NCSM to create Science museums and innovative hubs and the centre in Shillong is the 34th that has been created.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 08:19 IST