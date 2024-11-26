SSB result announced for Constable, Head Constable vacancies at ssbrectt.gov.in, list of candidates for DV/DME/RME here
SSB Result: Candidates can check their selection status for DV, DME and RME at ssbrectt.gov.in.
SSB Result: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has announced recruitment examination results for Head Constable (Electrician) and Constable (non-GD) posts. Candidates can check their selection status for document verification (DV), detailed medical examination (DME) and review medical examination (RME) at ssbrectt.gov.in.
The direct link is given below.
Names of the posts for which DV/DME/RME candidates lists have been released are:
Head Constable
Constable (Carpenter)
Constable (Driver)
Constable (Tailor)
Constable (Gardener)
Constable (Cobbler)
Constable (Veterinary)
Constable (Washerman- Male)
Constable (Barber- Male)
Constable (Safaiwala- Male)
Constable (Cook- Male)
Constable (Cook- Female)
Constable (Water Carrier- Male)
The result has been published in a PDF containing names, roll numbers, post names and other details of the candidates shortlisted for the upcoming rounds. Check it below-
SSB Head Constable, Constable recruitment: List of candidates selected for DV/DME/RME
How to check SSB Constable, Head Constable result?
Step 1 (go to the website): Go to the SSB recruitment website, ssbrectt.gov.in.
Step 2 (open the result link): Open the link that reads ‘Shortlisted for DME-RME:- List of Candidates shortlisted for DV/DME/RME for the post of Head Constable(Electrician)-2023 and List of Candidates shortlisted for DME/RME for the post of Constables(Carpenter, Driver, Tailor, Gardner, Cobbler, Veterinary, Washerman(Male), Barber(Male), Safaiwala(Male), Cook(Male), Cook(Female) and Water Carrier(Male))-2023’.
Step 3 (check where your result will be located): Check in which annexure your result has been published (annexures A to M).
Step 4 (check your result): Go to the result page of the document and check your selection status for DV/DME/RME. If your name and roll number are mentioned and there is a tick mark (✓), it means you are eligible for these rounds.