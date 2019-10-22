e-paper
SSC CGL 2019 notification to be released today, check important dates here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for its Combined Graduate level (CGL) exam 2019 today, on October 22

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 08:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL 2019 notification
SSC CGL 2019 notification (HT file)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for its Combined Graduate level (CGL) exam 2019 today, on October 22. The application process will also begin on October 22 and conclude on November 22. The SSC CGL 2019 exam will be held between March 2 to 11, 2019.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in for online application. The exam will be conducted in computer based mode.

Considering the previous years’ trends of SSC CGL exams here are the important things you can expect in the notification.

Staff Selection Commission holds the Combined Graduate Level Examination, for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

The posts include Assistant Audit Officer Assistant Accounts Officer Assistant Section Office, inspector, sub- inspector, income tax inspector, auditor, tax assistant, upper division clerk etc.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern

The Tier-I of CGL Examination in Computer Based Mode.The tier II of SSC CGL is descriptive paper in pen paper mode.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 08:50 IST

