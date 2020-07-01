SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2019 delayed, check details here

education

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:32 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined graduate level 2019 tier 1 exam result has been delayed. The commission had earlier issued a notice stating that it was decided to announce the SSC CGL Tier 1 results by the end of June. Candidates were expecting the result on Tuesday, June 30 but it has not been declared yet.

SSC had conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from March 3 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The answer key was released on March 16. Candidates were invited to submit challenges against the answer key till March 21.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, SSC had delayed the declaration of results. Later, the commission had announced that the CGL Tier 1 results will be announced by the end of June.

SSC, on Tuesday, released the tentative vacancies for CGL recruitment. This year, the commission will fill 8582 vacancies with the combined graduate level recruitment exams.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to get regular updates.