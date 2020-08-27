e-paper
Home / Education / SSC CGL Tier-3 2020 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in, check details

education Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL Tier 3 2020 exam schedule.
SSC CGL Tier 3 2020 exam schedule.(HT file )
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-3 examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified Tier-1 and Tier- 2 examination can check the schedule of SSC CGL Tier-3 examination 2020 online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Tier-3 examination on November 22, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

SSC CGL Tier 3 2020 exam schedule

However, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission will release the admit card for SSC CGL Tier 3 within 15 days before the commencement of the exam. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at regular intervals.

