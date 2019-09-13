SSC CHSL final answer key released for Tier 1 exam at ssc.nic.in

education

The Staff selection committee has released the final answer key along with the question paper of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I exams 2018 on its website. Candidates may take a print out of the final answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The result of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination was declared on Thursday.

The CHSL Tier-I computer based examination 2018 was held from July 1 to July 11 at different centers across the nation.

Here’s the direct link from which the candidate can download the final answer key for CHSL Tier-I 2018 exams.

How to download the answer key:

1.Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

2.Click on the link, ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2018 (Tier-I) - Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper,’ appearing on the homepage.

3.A PDF document will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and click on the link provided in the document.

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Enter the same user id and password which were used during the examination.

7.Final Answer key will appear on the display screen.

8.Download it and take its print out for future.

The final answer key will be available for the candidates for a period of a month i.e. upto October 12, 2019.

The commission had earlier released the tentative answer key on July 23, 2019.

