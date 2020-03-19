e-paper
SSC CHSL Tier 1, Junior Engineer Paper 1 exams 2020 postponed

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:25 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT file )
         

Staff Selection Commission on Thursday, March 19 postponed the ongoing Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2OL9 and the upcoming Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination (Paper-I) 20L9. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The postponement of CHSL Tier 1 examination comes into effect from Friday, March 20. The SSC JE Paper 1 examination was scheduled to begin from March 30.

Also read: SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019: No biometric registration, candidates allowed to bring mask, sanitizer, pen

“As a precautionary measure, in view of the emergent situation due to COVID-19, it has been decided by the Commission, in the larger public interest, to postpone the ongoing Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2OL9 with effect from 20.03 .2020. Similarly, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-1) 20L9, scheduled to commence from 30.03.2020 has also been postponed, “ reads the notification.

The fresh schedules for SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination and SSC JE paper 1 examinations will be released in the due course. Candidates are advised to visit

SSC website regularly for latest news and updates on the examinations.

