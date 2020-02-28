e-paper
SSC CPO 2019 Result: Paper 1 marks and final answer key released for SI, ASI exam

SSC CPO Result 2019: SSC has released the final answer key and uploaded individual scores of candidates who had appeared for its Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 paper 1 exam.

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:26 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the final answer along with question paper for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019 paper 1 exam. Candidates can check the same by logging in at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had already declared the CPO paper 1 result on February 14. Now, to ensure greater transparency in the exam system and in the interest of candidates, the commission has released the final answer keys.

Moreover, SSC has also uploaded the marks of all candidates who had taken the written exam. A total of 2,63,904 candidates had appeared in the Central Police Organization (CPO) exam that was conducted from December 9 to 13 and 30, 2019.

The facility to check final answer key, question paper and individual marks will be available only till March 28. Candidates are required to login using their user ID and password.

Direct link for SSC CPO paper 1 final answer key and question paper

Direct link to check individual marks of SSC CPO paper 1

