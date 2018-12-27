SSC dates for Constable (GD), SI in Delhi Police exam 2019 released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates of the examinations to be conducted by the commission between January 13 and March 16, 2019. SSC has released the exam schedule for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination 2018 and SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF examination, 2018. The dates are now available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination will be held from February 11 to March 11, 2019.

The SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF examination 2018 will be held from March 12 to 16, 2019.

The commission had on December 14 issued a notification releasing the dates of examination for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination, 2018 (paper-I) and examination for Selection Posts Phase-VI/ 208.

Note: The complete schedule is provided in the box above. Candidates can also check the notice here.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 17:12 IST